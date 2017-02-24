Immigration officials abruptly announce end to controversial contract at Santa Ana Jail
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents make an arrest during an operation earlier this month in the Los Angeles area. ICE officials this week told the city of Santa Ana that they were ending their agreement to house immigration detainees at the city's jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|12 min
|Vic
|1,201
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|3 hr
|Diego
|7
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Diego
|181
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|3 hr
|Whitey
|14
|Mayor a deeply disturbeda over incident between...
|10 hr
|disturbed
|1
|Fox's Diana Falzone Says Endometriosis Caused H...
|21 hr
|lynne
|1
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|22 hr
|Why waste the Money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC