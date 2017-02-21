Immigrants rights activists celebrate ICE notice to terminate Santa Ana Jail contract

Hairo Cortes, program coordinator for Orange County Immigrant Youth United, speaks to the media about the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate the immigrant detention contract between ICE and the Santa Ana City Jail in Santa Ana. Jennicet Gutierrez, with Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement, speaks at a press conference in response to the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate the immigrant detention contract between ICE and the Santa Ana City Jail in Santa Ana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.