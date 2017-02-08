Heavy rain costs O.C. $9.3 million in...

Heavy rain costs O.C. $9.3 million in damages, cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

Orange County's recent winter downpours have flooded roads, clogged storm drains, downed power lines and battered public buildings, costing a combined $9.3 million in damages and cleanup to local public agencies, according to county officials. In response, the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Thursday is set to declare its first local emergency in nearly seven years so that municipalities and districts might recoup those costs via state and federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 11 min burrrrpo 16
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Tue ThomasA 10
Santa Anan Parking Citations Mon Concerned citizen 1
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) Feb 6 Ssk lil snuffy 173
News Scouts' Nude Beach Hike (Feb '15) Feb 6 Hiker Phart 23
Review: Barbarian Bail Bonds 24/7 (Fullerton) (Oct '15) Feb 5 alberto 4
Anaheim is full of opportunities! (Apr '12) Feb 4 Tony 87
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,694,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC