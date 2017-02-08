Heavy rain costs O.C. $9.3 million in damages, cleanup

Orange County's recent winter downpours have flooded roads, clogged storm drains, downed power lines and battered public buildings, costing a combined $9.3 million in damages and cleanup to local public agencies, according to county officials. In response, the Orange County Board of Supervisors on Thursday is set to declare its first local emergency in nearly seven years so that municipalities and districts might recoup those costs via state and federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.