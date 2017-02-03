Getting conservation-based water rates right: Guest commentary

John Mura, right, general manager/CEO of the East Valley Municipal Water District, speaks with San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District General Manager Doug Headrick in front of a display of 55-gallon drums symbolizing the amount of water the average consumer used daily in this June 1, 2015 file photo. The red-banded drums showed the amount of water which needed to be conserved under state regulations that went into effect that day.

