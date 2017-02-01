Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos

Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Transworld

Last night, Foundation Skateboards premiered their 13th full length video, Oddity , at the Observatory Theater in Santa Ana, CA to a completely packed house-like sardines packed. You couldn't move or lift your arms up and you only saw half the screen because the bottom half was a dudes head! These guys are just hard, working-class dudes out there killing themselves for no big paychecks from big time sponsors or anything and holy shit, they came through with some heavy parts and epic tricks that will definitely have people talking in the days to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 14 hr Casper 1,194
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 14 hr Dco 114
News Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11) Jan 31 Pharticulate 92
News Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ... Jan 30 Agent Orange 3
News Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11) Jan 30 Who Pharted Here 55
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
News Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac... Jan 29 tomin cali 14
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC