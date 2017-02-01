Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos

Last night, Foundation Skateboards premiered their 13th full length video, Oddity , at the Observatory Theater in Santa Ana, CA to a completely packed house-like sardines packed. You couldn't move or lift your arms up and you only saw half the screen because the bottom half was a dudes head! These guys are just hard, working-class dudes out there killing themselves for no big paychecks from big time sponsors or anything and holy shit, they came through with some heavy parts and epic tricks that will definitely have people talking in the days to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.