Ex-teacher, 66, sentenced to 190 year...

Ex-teacher, 66, sentenced to 190 years for molesting girls

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Robert Ornelas, of Santa Ana, was found guilty on seven counts including having illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country and producing child porn Prosecutors said he made three trips to the Philippines between 2006 and 2012 to have sex with two girls beginning when they were eight years old Both victims testified at his trial and attended his sentencing, with one of them telling the court that Ornelas ruined her dreams A former Southern California teacher has been sentenced to 190 years in federal prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with young girls and videotaping the encounters in a case of sex tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 9 min Vic 1,206
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 21 hr Pedro 20
News Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon... Mon Anaheim livin 9
News Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08) Mon Many Here Pharted 16
News CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro... Sun Sope 1
Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09) Sun sladeltd 198
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Sun Thetruth2398 113
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC