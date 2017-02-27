Ex-teacher, 66, sentenced to 190 years for molesting girls

Robert Ornelas, of Santa Ana, was found guilty on seven counts including having illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country and producing child porn Prosecutors said he made three trips to the Philippines between 2006 and 2012 to have sex with two girls beginning when they were eight years old Both victims testified at his trial and attended his sentencing, with one of them telling the court that Ornelas ruined her dreams A former Southern California teacher has been sentenced to 190 years in federal prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with young girls and videotaping the encounters in a case of sex tourism.

