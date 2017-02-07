Ex-NBA star Rodman gets three years probation on driving charges

Former pro basketball star Dennis Rodman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years' informal probation on Monday on charges that he drove the wrong way on a California highway, forcing another car to swerve into a concrete dividing wall. Rodman was also sentenced to 30 hours of community service and ordered to donate $500 to a victim witness emergency fund, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

