Even Fighting Mother Nature & Time, Soulquarius Was Everything R&B Dreams Are Made Of
Just weeks before festival mainstays like SXSW and Coachella kick off, R&B fanatics got their chance to experience Soulquarius, a day-long festival that presented one of the most diverse line-ups from the world of soul. Taking place on Saturday in Santa Ana, Calif., acts from various walks of R&B life ushered in feelings of love, nostalgia and a joy that can't be duplicated at other festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Gorilla
|180
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|1 hr
|Gorilla
|10
|Bikes, cars struggle to share Coast Highway
|1 hr
|Why waste the Money
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Green Light Free
|1,200
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|Wed
|Spike
|96
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|Feb 21
|marg
|1
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC