Donald Trump tried to punish 'sanctuary cities.' It's backfiring.
Demonstrators chant against President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the nation's refugee program. CREDIT: AP Photo/John Minchillo President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to "end" so-called sanctuary cities-jurisdictions that refuse to make their local police enforce immigration law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Casper
|1,194
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|Dco
|114
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC