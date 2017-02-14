Descendents announce 2017 tour

Punk legends Descendents released one of the best albums of last year with Hypercaffium Spazzinate , and they'll be spending a lot of 2017 on the road in continued support of it. Their tour includes the recently-announced inaugural When We Were Young fest in California that has Morrissey headlining.

