Demolition start of old, vacant county building a first step in Civic Center revamp

Orange County starts its first $150 million phase of a 20-year plan to overhaul the Santa Ana Civic Center and revamp the seat of county government with demolishing Building 16. The dilapidated, asbestos-laden, 1950's-structure at 601 N. Ross St. has been vacant for years at Santa Ana Blvd. in Santa Ana. The concrete wall was attached solely by an inch at the upper right and left corners.

