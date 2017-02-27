Demolition start of old, vacant county building a first step in Civic Center revamp
Orange County starts its first $150 million phase of a 20-year plan to overhaul the Santa Ana Civic Center and revamp the seat of county government with demolishing Building 16. The dilapidated, asbestos-laden, 1950's-structure at 601 N. Ross St. has been vacant for years at Santa Ana Blvd. in Santa Ana. The concrete wall was attached solely by an inch at the upper right and left corners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capistrano Valley News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|AaHhmM
|186
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Mon
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09)
|Sun
|sladeltd
|198
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC