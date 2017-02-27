Defining cabr n nicely, and gentrification vs. chavalas.
Dear Mexican: I work at a Mexican restaurant where the majority of the workers are, you guessed it, Mexican. I hear the word cabrA3n all the time, but each time I ask what exactly it means, no one has a definitive answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|21
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Vic
|1,206
|Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon...
|Mon
|Anaheim livin
|9
|Cops called when man brings pet gator to bar (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Many Here Pharted
|16
|CA Chief, City Manager Involved in Video Contro...
|Sun
|Sope
|1
|Review: Atrium Windows (Mar '09)
|Sun
|sladeltd
|198
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Feb 26
|Thetruth2398
|113
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC