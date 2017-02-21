Deadline looms, forcing homeless to m...

Deadline looms, forcing homeless to move across the Santa Ana River near Angel Stadium

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Hills News

Arnold Campos, a resident of the Santa Ana Riverbed in Orange, gathers up belongings from his encampment, which he shares with nine other people in Orange, on Wednesday. OC Public Works is giving the homeless residents until Friday morning to remove their belongs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video shows off-duty California cop fire weapon... 2 hr Get off my lawn 3
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 3 hr mee 2
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 18 hr Ssk 1,199
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) Wed Spike 96
News Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv... Tue marg 1
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... Feb 18 PoliciaFederal 19
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC