Creating a Culture of Belonging: Invitations and Growth
I welcome Charles Vogl as a guest blogger on this post! An author and executive consultant, Charles Vogl uses principles drawn from more than 3000 years of community and spiritual tradition to teach others how to inspire powerful connections and produce the kind of change that lasts for generations. He works with leaders in technology, finance, media, government , and social good organizations to inspire powerful connections in critical relationships and create cultures of belonging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|6 hr
|Casper
|1,194
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|6 hr
|Dco
|114
|Calif. woman charged with torture in severed pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 31
|Pharticulate
|92
|Orange County immigration attorneys see influx ...
|Jan 30
|Agent Orange
|3
|Not Guilty Plea in Penis-Severing Case (Sep '11)
|Jan 30
|Who Pharted Here
|55
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Activist push City Council to declare Long Beac...
|Jan 29
|tomin cali
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC