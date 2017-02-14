County asks court to delay ruling on ...

County asks court to delay ruling on ACLU request for Santa Ana River homeless camp

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fountain Valley View

SANTA ANA Orange County officials asked a federal court Monday to refrain from ruling on a demand from the ACLU to remove fences around part of a homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River. The ACLU's temporary restraining order request should not be considered until the Board of Supervisors discusses the matter in a closed session set for today, county attorneys said in court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fountain Valley View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... 4 hr Larrys Woffie Dog 9
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) 21 hr Phartoom 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla Mon rsnguyen 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Sun Storm chaser 4,845
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Feb 10 Free 120
Review: Paul F Spann CPA Feb 9 JPB 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orange County was issued at February 14 at 1:11PM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC