County asks court to delay ruling on ACLU request for Santa Ana River homeless camp
SANTA ANA Orange County officials asked a federal court Monday to refrain from ruling on a demand from the ACLU to remove fences around part of a homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River. The ACLU's temporary restraining order request should not be considered until the Board of Supervisors discusses the matter in a closed session set for today, county attorneys said in court documents.
