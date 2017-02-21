Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riverbed Homeless
There are 1 comment on the Orange Juice story from Monday, titled Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riverbed Homeless. In it, Orange Juice reports that:
In the wake of a recent settlement between the ACLU and the county, many questions remain unanswered. One in particular stands out: Just where do Orange County officials expect several hundred persons experiencing homelessness in the Santa Ana Riverbed to go next? According to a press release on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017, "On February 23, 2017, the County will continue with the project and may enforce all existing trespassing laws."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Orange Juice.
|
United States
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driverÂ’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|changolero
|176
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|3 hr
|Alank
|93
|Not My President's Day' march draws hundreds to...
|12 hr
|Retribution
|25
|Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ...
|Feb 18
|PoliciaFederal
|19
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Feb 17
|Vic
|1,196
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC