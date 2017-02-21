There are on the Orange Juice story from Monday, titled Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riverbed Homeless. In it, Orange Juice reports that:

In the wake of a recent settlement between the ACLU and the county, many questions remain unanswered. One in particular stands out: Just where do Orange County officials expect several hundred persons experiencing homelessness in the Santa Ana Riverbed to go next? According to a press release on Saturday Feb. 18, 2017, "On February 23, 2017, the County will continue with the project and may enforce all existing trespassing laws."

