Chino Hills boys basketball win streak snapped at 60
Oak Hill Academy held off Chino Hills, 96-91, snapping the Huskies 60-game winning streak on Saturday night in the Nike Extravaganza at Santa Ana Mater Dei High School. Chino Hills got 36 points and 9 rebounds from sophomore LaMelo Ball, 23 points from LiAngelo Ball, 16 points and 11 rebounds from Eli Scott and 14 points and 11 points from Onyeka Okongwu.
