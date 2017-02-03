Chino Hills boys basketball win strea...

Chino Hills boys basketball win streak snapped at 60

Oak Hill Academy held off Chino Hills, 96-91, snapping the Huskies 60-game winning streak on Saturday night in the Nike Extravaganza at Santa Ana Mater Dei High School. Chino Hills got 36 points and 9 rebounds from sophomore LaMelo Ball, 23 points from LiAngelo Ball, 16 points and 11 rebounds from Eli Scott and 14 points and 11 points from Onyeka Okongwu.

