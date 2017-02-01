BRAINIAC: Westminster, Marina offer unique AP classes

There's not much Brainiac enjoys more than stories about smart kids, so it warmed the cockles of our heart to hear that Garden Grove High School will join a prestigious list of high schools around the world this fall in offering one of the fanciest diplomas a teenager can get. It's called the Advanced Placement Capstone and only 1,000 or so high schools around the world and apparently only three others in Orange County offer it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.