Boeing sues suppliers over liquid that damaged first Air Force tanker

Boeing is alleging that liquid that its suppliers provided damaged the fueling system of its first KC-46 Air Force tanker. Boeing is suing two California companies, Able Aerospace Adhesives and AlfaKleen Chemical Labs, it claims supplied a mislabeled chemical that caused severe damage to the refueling system of its Air Force KC-46 refueling tanker and delayed its first flight in 2015 by a month.

