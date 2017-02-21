Boeing sues suppliers over liquid that damaged first Air Force tanker
Boeing is alleging that liquid that its suppliers provided damaged the fueling system of its first KC-46 Air Force tanker. Boeing is suing two California companies, Able Aerospace Adhesives and AlfaKleen Chemical Labs, it claims supplied a mislabeled chemical that caused severe damage to the refueling system of its Air Force KC-46 refueling tanker and delayed its first flight in 2015 by a month.
