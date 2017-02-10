Body found in fire at Orange County homeless encampment
Orange County authorities say firefighters found a man's body after extinguishing a blaze at a homeless encampment under a Santa Ana bridge. Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna says the body was discovered early Sunday in a cave-like compartment underneath the bridge where the man lived.
