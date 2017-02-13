Body found after firefighters douse b...

Body found after firefighters douse blaze at Santa Ana homeless encampment

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A man's body was found at a burning homeless encampment in Santa Ana early Sunday morning, according to police and fire officials. The fire was reported beneath a bridge in the 2700 block of North Broadway at 5:48 a.m., according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla 1 hr rsnguyen 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 19 hr Storm chaser 4,845
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Feb 10 Free 120
Review: Paul F Spann CPA Feb 9 JPB 1
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... Feb 7 ThomasA 10
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC