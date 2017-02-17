Anaheim man convicted for throwing object at police car, inciting protesters at Trump campaign rally

SANTA ANA A 20-year-old Anaheim man was convicted on Friday for throwing an object that damaged a police car and inciting protesters to riot at a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally in Costa Mesa last year. Luis Fernando Alarcon pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count each of vandalism with damage of more than $400 and inciting a riot, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

