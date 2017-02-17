Anaheim man convicted for throwing ob...

Anaheim man convicted for throwing object at police car, inciting protesters at Trump campaign rally

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA A 20-year-old Anaheim man was convicted on Friday for throwing an object that damaged a police car and inciting protesters to riot at a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally in Costa Mesa last year. Luis Fernando Alarcon pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count each of vandalism with damage of more than $400 and inciting a riot, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin... 9 hr Haha 11
News Harrison Ford almost had a serious run-in with ... 15 hr PoliciaFederal 19
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) Fri Vic 1,196
News Teen 'Burns From Inside Out' After Allergic Rea... (Dec '14) Feb 14 Phartoom 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - La Jolla Feb 13 rsnguyen 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
Santa Anan Parking Citations Feb 6 Concerned citizen 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Orange County was issued at February 18 at 9:43PM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC