9-year-old girl dies after car crash in Santa Ana
A two vehicle accident outside South Coast Global Medical Center left a little girl dead and her father injured in the 2700 block of Bristol Street around 11:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on Sunday, February 5, 2017. A Santa Police officer and a South Coast Global Medical Center employee look over a damaged vehicle after a two vehicle accident outside South Coast Global Medical Center n the 2700 block of Bristol Street around 11:30 p.m. in Santa Ana on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
