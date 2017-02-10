3 arrested in Santa Ana on suspicion of human trafficking; teen girl rescued
Aleah Harris was arrested Friday in Santa Ana on suspicion of human trafficking. Hakeem Lipscomb was arrested Friday in Santa Ana on suspicion of human trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|Feb 10
|Free
|120
|Review: Paul F Spann CPA
|Feb 9
|JPB
|1
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Lowea s hiring 45,000 seasonal workers includin...
|Feb 7
|ThomasA
|10
|Santa Anan Parking Citations
|Feb 6
|Concerned citizen
|1
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Feb 6
|Ssk lil snuffy
|173
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC