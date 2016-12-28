Women sue Orange County nail salon, claiming wage fraud amid long work days
Tuyet Mai Nguyen, left, Trinh Truong, Thu Hang Pham and Jenny Hoang are suing the owners of Tustin Nailspa in Orange, alleging that they were forced to work overtime but paid for only eight hours. Tuyet Mai Nguyen, left, Trinh Truong, Thu Hang Pham and Jenny Hoang are suing the owners of Tustin Nailspa in Orange, alleging that they were forced to work overtime but paid for only eight hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California...
|5 hr
|Naborleigi
|9
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|9 hr
|guy with a small dog
|7
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|19
|Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California
|Sat
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Dec 28
|WSA
|587
|queer eye for the straight guy
|Dec 27
|Cheers
|2
|Trump should uphold DACA
|Dec 27
|Brian_G
|7
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC