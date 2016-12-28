Women sue Orange County nail salon, c...

Women sue Orange County nail salon, claiming wage fraud amid long work days

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Tuyet Mai Nguyen, left, Trinh Truong, Thu Hang Pham and Jenny Hoang are suing the owners of Tustin Nailspa in Orange, alleging that they were forced to work overtime but paid for only eight hours. Tuyet Mai Nguyen, left, Trinh Truong, Thu Hang Pham and Jenny Hoang are suing the owners of Tustin Nailspa in Orange, alleging that they were forced to work overtime but paid for only eight hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California... 5 hr Naborleigi 9
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... 9 hr guy with a small dog 7
News Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08) 9 hr anonymous 19
News Fugitive toucan captured in Southern California Sat tellinitlikeitis 3
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Dec 28 WSA 587
queer eye for the straight guy Dec 27 Cheers 2
News Trump should uphold DACA Dec 27 Brian_G 7
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC