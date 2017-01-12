Woman accused of framing husbanda s ex-fiancee in Craigslist a rape fantasya case pleads not guilty
SANTA ANA >> A woman accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee as a dangerous stalker in a bizarre Craigslist “rape fantasy” plot pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Angela Diaz, 31, was accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury for allegedly framing 30-year-old Michelle Hadley of Ontario.
