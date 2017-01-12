Woman accused of framing husbanda s e...

Woman accused of framing husbanda s ex-fiancee in Craigslist a rape fantasya case pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

SANTA ANA >> A woman accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee as a dangerous stalker in a bizarre Craigslist “rape fantasy” plot pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Angela Diaz, 31, was accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury for allegedly framing 30-year-old Michelle Hadley of Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 10 hr Diesiochero 666 110
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 11 hr Frogface Kate 9
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 20 hr POOKY 94
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) 21 hr STOPTRAINHORN 26
free hotel room and bed for female Fri Casper 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 12 Listo 594
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Jan 11 Damage 171
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC