Woman accused of framing husbanda s ex-fiancee in Craigslist a rape fantasya case pleads not guilty

SANTA ANA >> A woman accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee as a dangerous stalker in a bizarre Craigslist “rape fantasy” plot pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Angela Diaz, 31, was accused of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury for allegedly framing 30-year-old Michelle Hadley of Ontario.

