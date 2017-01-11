Wife thought to be victim in a rape f...

Wife thought to be victim in a rape fantasya Craigslist case now...

Michael Guisti, the attorney for falsely accused Michelle Hadley, talks about his client at the District Attorney's press conference in Santa Ana on Monday, January 9, 2017. Michelle Suzanne Hadley, 30, of Ontario was arrested in July for allegedly stalking her ex-fiance's pregnant wife, 31-year-old Angela Diaz, and responding to “rape fantasy” ads on Craigslist pretending to be Diaz and prompting strangers to show up.

