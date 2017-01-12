Welcome "Fetish" Video Premiere Photos

Welcome "Fetish" Video Premiere Photos

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Transworld

Welcome Skateboards kicked off the new year right with the premiere of their first full length video "Fetish" at the Yost in Santa Ana, CA. With full parts from Ryan Lay, Daniel Vargas, and Ryan Townley , it is one that will leave jaws dropped and will surely get you hyped to go skate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) Sat Diesiochero 666 110
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... Sat Frogface Kate 9
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) Fri POOKY 94
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Fri STOPTRAINHORN 26
free hotel room and bed for female Jan 13 Casper 2
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) Jan 12 Listo 594
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) Jan 11 Damage 171
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,476 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC