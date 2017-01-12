Welcome "Fetish" Video Premiere Photos
Welcome Skateboards kicked off the new year right with the premiere of their first full length video "Fetish" at the Yost in Santa Ana, CA. With full parts from Ryan Lay, Daniel Vargas, and Ryan Townley , it is one that will leave jaws dropped and will surely get you hyped to go skate.
