Wayne Montgomery Brooks: November 28, 1922 - " January 8, 2017
Wayne Montgomery Brooks, 94 went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 8, 2017. Wayne was born on November 28, 1922 in Santa Ana, California to Ernest Lloyd and Kathleen Emma Brooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scotts Valley Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free hotel room and bed for female
|9 hr
|buckeye1234
|1
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|12 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Listo
|594
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Wed
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC