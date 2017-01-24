Voices of UCI's Past

When school assignments call for research these days, the typical response is to fish for information online. Sure, scholarly articles and eBooks satisfy minimum research requirements, but what about something physical - something you can turn over in your hands and feel the fibers of history captured in its rawest essence? History came alive on January 12 when UCI's Special Collections and Archives team hosted an exhibition filled with historical artwork, poems, pictures, and other written works collected from UCI students, staff, and community donors over the years.

