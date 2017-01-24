Voices of UCI's Past
When school assignments call for research these days, the typical response is to fish for information online. Sure, scholarly articles and eBooks satisfy minimum research requirements, but what about something physical - something you can turn over in your hands and feel the fibers of history captured in its rawest essence? History came alive on January 12 when UCI's Special Collections and Archives team hosted an exhibition filled with historical artwork, poems, pictures, and other written works collected from UCI students, staff, and community donors over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New University.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Ssk
|1,187
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Unknown
|4,840
|Santa Ana Council won't consider change to elec...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Santa Ana city manager ousted in 'amicable' spl...
|Jan 22
|Richard
|1
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 20
|kiss that Trump azz
|40
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Jan 10
|Dudley
|2
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Jan 5
|Carlos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC