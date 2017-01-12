Victim in fatal 5 freeway crash ident...

Victim in fatal 5 freeway crash identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Authorities on Saturday identified a 29-year-old Arizona woman who was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in skidded on wet pavement and crashed into a FedEx truck on the Santa Ana Freeway. Isabel Brewer of Phoenix died in the crash that occurred about 1 a.m. on Friday on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Stanton Avenue, according to the Orange County Coroner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 1 hr Esbp 95
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) 1 hr Ftt 27
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 1 hr Ftt 111
Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10) 2 hr lola90 16
News The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13) 3 hr Hongdae Hunk 8
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... Sat Frogface Kate 9
free hotel room and bed for female Jan 13 Casper 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Orange County was issued at January 16 at 12:00AM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC