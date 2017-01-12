Victim in fatal 5 freeway crash identified
Authorities on Saturday identified a 29-year-old Arizona woman who was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in skidded on wet pavement and crashed into a FedEx truck on the Santa Ana Freeway. Isabel Brewer of Phoenix died in the crash that occurred about 1 a.m. on Friday on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Stanton Avenue, according to the Orange County Coroner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Esbp
|95
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Ftt
|27
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Ftt
|111
|Review: Anaheim Hills Patrol (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|lola90
|16
|The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13)
|3 hr
|Hongdae Hunk
|8
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|9
|free hotel room and bed for female
|Jan 13
|Casper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC