Victim in fatal 5 freeway crash identified

Authorities on Saturday identified a 29-year-old Arizona woman who was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in skidded on wet pavement and crashed into a FedEx truck on the Santa Ana Freeway. Isabel Brewer of Phoenix died in the crash that occurred about 1 a.m. on Friday on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Stanton Avenue, according to the Orange County Coroner.

