Van Nuys man charged with pimping, wielding golf club as weapon
An accused golf club-wielding pimp was behind bars today on charges of pimping a 23-year-old woman he was living with in Santa Ana, prosecutors said Juan Carlos Giraldo, 51, of Van Nuys, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a count of attempted pimping, a count of pandering and a count of possession of a prohibited weapon, all felonies. Giraldo, who listed his occupation in jail records as a delivery man and was being held on $35,000 bail, was ordered to return to court next Thursday for a pretrial hearing.
Read more at LA Daily News.
