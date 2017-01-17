Van Nuys man charged with pimping, wi...

Van Nuys man charged with pimping, wielding golf club as weapon

Read more: LA Daily News

An accused golf club-wielding pimp was behind bars today on charges of pimping a 23-year-old woman he was living with in Santa Ana, prosecutors said Juan Carlos Giraldo, 51, of Van Nuys, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a count of attempted pimping, a count of pandering and a count of possession of a prohibited weapon, all felonies. Giraldo, who listed his occupation in jail records as a delivery man and was being held on $35,000 bail, was ordered to return to court next Thursday for a pretrial hearing.

Santa Ana, CA

