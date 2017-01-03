U.S. man who plotted sex with Calgary teen may face 9 years in prison
Paul Binh Do, 29, of Garden Grove, Calif., traveled to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who had sent him nude videos during online chats. American prosecutors are pushing for a nine-year prison term and indefinite probation for a man who flew to Canada to have sex with a 13-year-old girl who had sent him nude videos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC