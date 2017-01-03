Two Orange County men plead not guilty in bird smuggling
LOS ANGELES Two Orange County men accused of involvement in a scheme to smuggle tiny Asian songbirds into Los Angeles from Vietnam pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Quang Truong and Sony Dong were each assigned Feb. 7 trial dates -- Truong in Santa Ana federal court and Dong in a Los Angeles courtroom, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Dennis Mitchell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|7 hr
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|8 hr
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|16 hr
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|18 hr
|mar
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
|Most influential 2016: Andrew Do
|Dec 19
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC