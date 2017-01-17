Tustin girl will 'be part of history'...

Tustin girl will 'be part of history' at the presidential inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Isabelle Ferris, 13, in Santa Ana on Friday, January 13, 2017, will be attending the presidential inauguration after winning tickets to the event from Congresswoman Mimi Walters with an email she wrote to the congresswoman. Isabelle Ferris, 13, in Santa Ana on Friday, January 13, 2017, will be attending the presidential inauguration after winning tickets to the event from Congresswoman Mimi Walters with an email she wrote to the congresswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) 4 hr CVS 163
Westminster Orphans gang 15st 4 hr Ahm 77
News Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08) 8 hr Ur daddy 1,177
free hotel room and bed for female 16 hr Casper 4
News 2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12) 16 hr Casper 99
News Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07) 19 hr Casper 117
News The Korean community takes root in Buena Park (Oct '13) Mon Bigdick Whitey 10
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at January 18 at 5:00AM PST

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,389 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC