Thousands of Southern Californians will stride into womena s marches

People gather in rain to protest against the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Los Angeles. Joining in solidarity with marchers in Washington D.C. and around the world , thousands of people are expected to join throngs in Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Ana, Pasadena and other sites in Southern California for “sister editions” of the Women's March .

