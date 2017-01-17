Thousands expected at today's Orange County Women's March in Santa Ana
Thousands of people are expected to head to Santa Ana on Saturday for the Orange County Women's March - one of many sister marches planned across the nation to coincide with the Women's March on Washington. The Santa Ana march, organized by local community groups, will focus on women's issues - including equal pay, abortion rights and sexual harassment - as well as issues impacting immigrants, Muslims, veterans, LGBT individuals, and "Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, and survivors of sexual assault," according to the organizers.
