The Latest: Man charged with murders of 2 women, arson

This undated booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Christopher Ken Ireland. Ireland of Huntington Beach, was booked Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, on two counts of suspicion of murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Yolanda Holtrey and her 49-year-old friend, a woman whose name wasn't immediately made public pending notification of her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.