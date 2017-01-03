The Latest: Man charged with murders of 2 women, arson
This undated booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Christopher Ken Ireland. Ireland of Huntington Beach, was booked Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, on two counts of suspicion of murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Yolanda Holtrey and her 49-year-old friend, a woman whose name wasn't immediately made public pending notification of her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Dec 22
|Drifter13
|1,176
|Man sentenced to five years in prison for pimpi...
|Dec 20
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC