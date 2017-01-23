Syd shares 'Body' off debut solo LP; The Internet touring
Syd of The Internet and the Odd Future collective is releasing her debut solo album Fin on February 3 via Columbia. The lead single "All About Me" was already out and today she released a second single, "Body."
