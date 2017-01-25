Syd Releases Sensual Track 'Body,' Unveils Upcoming Tour Dates with The Internet
The Internet songstress, f.k.a. Syd Tha Kyd , delivers sensual pillow talk, singing on the hook, "Don't let go, I can hear your body when I/Pull your hair, what's my name." "Body" follows the Los Angeles native's previous number, the dark, yet unapologetic "All About Me," the first release off her forthcoming Columbia Records solo debut, Fin , due Feb. 3. Syd's last major project was the Internet's 2015 effort Ego Death , which secured a Grammy nomination in 2016 for best urban contemporary album.
