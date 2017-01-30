Sunday's heat in O.C. topped the nation
The National Weather Service reported that the nation's highest and lowest temperatures on the final Sunday of January were 83 degrees in Santa Ana and -22 degrees at Gunnison, Colo. "There were a lot of places in Southern California that were 82," forecaster Brandt Maxwell said.
