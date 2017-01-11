Suicide Silence reveal headlining tour with Plague Vendor
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? On Friday, California deathcore outfit Suicide Silence released the first single from their upcoming self-titled studio album called "Doris," and fans have been digging their switch into a more nu-metal vibe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|47 min
|Damage
|171
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Listo
|592
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|9 hr
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Ssg
|162
|Anaheim Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC