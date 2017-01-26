Strong Winds Whip SoCal
Strong winds took down a tree that blocked lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Powerful winds took down several trees and power lines in Southern California early Friday as a strong Santa Ana event whipped the region.
