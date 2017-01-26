Strong Winds Whip SoCal

Strong Winds Whip SoCal

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Strong winds took down a tree that blocked lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Powerful winds took down several trees and power lines in Southern California early Friday as a strong Santa Ana event whipped the region.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Orange County was issued at January 27 at 7:54AM PST

Santa Ana, CA

