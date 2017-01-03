State health department fines 3 O.C. ...

State health department fines 3 O.C. hospitals for putting patients at risk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

The California Department of Public Health has slapped 14 California hospitals, including three in Orange County, with penalties totaling $913,550 for failing to comply with licensing requirements, putting patients at risk of serious injury or death. In Orange County, Anaheim Regional Medical Center faces $47,025 in fines, while South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana was fined $50,000 and St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, $66,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a... 6 hr suzylnn 1
News Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14) Thu cliffssmay 6
Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10) Thu Carlos 2
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... Tue mar 1
News Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo... Tue mar 1
News 'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,... Jan 3 Rene Rio 9
News 3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change... Jan 3 mar 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,665,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC