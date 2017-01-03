State health department fines 3 O.C. hospitals for putting patients at risk
The California Department of Public Health has slapped 14 California hospitals, including three in Orange County, with penalties totaling $913,550 for failing to comply with licensing requirements, putting patients at risk of serious injury or death. In Orange County, Anaheim Regional Medical Center faces $47,025 in fines, while South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana was fined $50,000 and St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, $66,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman suspected in assault arrested in Tustin a...
|6 hr
|suzylnn
|1
|Affordable senior apartments coming to Irvine (Aug '14)
|Thu
|cliffssmay
|6
|Review: Hidalgo's Pool Hall (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Carlos
|2
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|Flower Festival starts blooming in Little Saigo...
|Tue
|mar
|1
|'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride,...
|Jan 3
|Rene Rio
|9
|3 snitch scandal investigations threaten change...
|Jan 3
|mar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC