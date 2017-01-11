South county business roundup: Outlets at San Clemente support CHOC,...
The volunteers then had one hour to find holiday outfits for their CHOC buddies. Santa helped deliver the gifts to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|suzylnn
|593
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|20 hr
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|Tue
|Ssg
|162
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC