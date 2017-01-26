Sky High marijuana collective raided again by Santa Ana police
Bags of evidence and boxes of materials were removed from one of two units in the building at the corner of North Ross Street and 17th Street after Santa Ana police raided the Sky High Holistic marijuana dispensary in the 400 block of West 17th Street Thursday morning. A city code enforcement officer and a Santa Ana police officer remove boxes of material from the back of the Sky High Holistic marijuana dispensary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|39 min
|Your friend
|49
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|7 hr
|Lil snuffy
|169
|City of Brea, detective win police-shooting law... (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|Info Request
|2
|After wall and immigration orders, President Tr...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Anaheim Car Accident Proves Fatal for Woman (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Denise
|3
|Santa Ana cops finally arrest 12 gang members (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Ssk
|1,189
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC