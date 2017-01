Santa Ana woman guilty of Orange County carjackings

SANTA ANA A 23-year-old woman police said has a lengthy criminal history pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to nine years in prison for carjackings in Irvine, Costa Mesa and Tustin. Jocelyn Cano of Santa Ana robbed a motorist on the Corona Del Mar Freeway near the Fairview Road off-ramp about 6 p.m. on March 9, 2015, according to Costa Mesa police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.