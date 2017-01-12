Santa Ana police ask for public's hel...

Santa Ana police ask for public's help finding developmentally disabled man

SANTA ANA Police were searching for a 23-year-old developmentally disabled man who went missing Thursday morning, authorities said Friday. Arturo Elias Caceras was last seen leaving his parents' home in the 1000 block of West Bishop Street in Santa Ana at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

