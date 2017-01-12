Santa Ana Police arrest man suspected in O.C. theft spree
Two cell phones, replica guns and drug paraphernalia were found by police at the house where Hector Maldonado Ibarra, 29, of Santa Ana lived when they served a search warrant Tuesday morning. Expensive handbags were among the items police found when they served a search warrant at the house of Hector Maldonado Ibarra, 29, of Santa Ana Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free hotel room and bed for female
|5 hr
|buckeye1234
|1
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|9 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Listo
|594
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
|Rohrabacher plans Russia trip to 'work with the...
|Wed
|cheezypoof
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Tue
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC