Santa Ana officer uses tourniquet to help save motorcyclist with partially severed leg

A motorcyclist whose leg was partially severed in a crash Friday is recovering at an Orange County hospital thanks to a Santa Ana police officer who used a tourniquet to help save the man's life. An SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, which sent him flying into a street curb, severely injuring his leg around 7:45 p.m. Friday, said Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.