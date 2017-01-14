Santa Ana officer uses tourniquet to help save motorcyclist with partially severed leg
A motorcyclist whose leg was partially severed in a crash Friday is recovering at an Orange County hospital thanks to a Santa Ana police officer who used a tourniquet to help save the man's life. An SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, which sent him flying into a street curb, severely injuring his leg around 7:45 p.m. Friday, said Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Fatally Stabbed In Fullerton (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Diesiochero 666
|110
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|2012-12-16 12:00 AM. Theft on 21XX W DOGWOOD AV... (Dec '12)
|15 hr
|POOKY
|94
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|16 hr
|STOPTRAINHORN
|26
|free hotel room and bed for female
|23 hr
|Casper
|2
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Listo
|594
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|Wed
|Damage
|171
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC